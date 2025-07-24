Shawn Michaels Takes Pride In “Bonkers” Crown Jewel Match With DX

While many fans and critics have labeled the D-Generation X vs. Brothers of Destruction tag team match from Crown Jewel 2018 as a low point in WWE history, Shawn Michaels has a very different perspective. Appearing on The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he feels no shame about the match—and actually takes pride in how chaotic it turned out.

The bout, which saw Michaels come out of retirement for one night only, has long been criticized for its pacing, miscommunication, and in-ring miscues—something The Undertaker even described bluntly as a “train wreck.” But Michaels embraced the disorder.

“It so doesn’t bother me. I don’t care… If that’s going to be the one out of the 599 that went fantastic, you put one blemish on it—I could care… You couldn’t. No one could badger me enough to make me feel bad about that.”

He continued, arguing that the result was almost fitting for the tone of DX and the unpredictable nature of his career:

“I almost take that as a sense of pride… You can’t be the Heartbreak Kid and win your last match. I can’t be a member of DX and not have that last match just be completely freaking bonkers.”

Legacy Untouched

Despite the backlash, Michaels has no regrets about his decision to lace up the boots one final time—even if it meant going out in what many consider a “disaster.”

“There’s not enough shame in this world to make me feel like, you know, I mean, I don’t know…”

The Crown Jewel 2018 tag match remains Shawn Michaels’ final in-ring performance, officially closing the book on one of the most celebrated careers in pro wrestling history. Since then, HBK has transitioned into a full-time backstage role, currently serving as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, where he leads the NXT brand.