Madison Square Garden Honors Hulk Hogan With Emotional Tribute

Madison Square Garden, famously known as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” is paying heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer whose career is forever tied to the iconic New York City venue. Following news of Hogan’s passing at age 71, MSG released an official statement and began displaying a powerful video tribute across its digital screens.

In a message shared on social media, the arena expressed deep condolences and acknowledged Hogan’s legacy:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, who made his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1979.”

A video montage celebrating Hogan’s life and career is now playing on the exterior screens of MSG in Midtown Manhattan, visible to thousands of New Yorkers and tourists alike.

A Historic Connection

Hogan first appeared in the then-WWF at MSG in 1979, but it was his return in late 1983 that set the stage for history. On January 23, 1984, in front of a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden, Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik to win his first WWF World Heavyweight Championship—an event many regard as the official birth of Hulkamania.

Over the next decade, Hogan’s MSG appearances would become iconic. From defending his championship against legends to headlining the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985 alongside Mr. T, the arena became synonymous with Hogan’s rise as a pop culture phenomenon.

One of Hogan’s most famous Garden moments came in 1988, when he clashed with longtime rival André the Giant in a highly publicized televised bout.

A Tribute Fit for a Legend

As tributes continue pouring in from across the sports and entertainment worlds, MSG’s memorial holds a uniquely poignant weight—this was the building where Hulkamania truly began. The glowing images on MSG’s facade now serve as a citywide reminder of Hogan’s unforgettable impact on professional wrestling and beyond.