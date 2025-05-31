John Cena Shares The Story Of How He Met His Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently opened up about a personal chapter in his life, detailing how he first met his wife Shay Shariatzadeh during a candid interview on Stephanie’s Places, the ESPN+ series hosted by Stephanie McMahon.

While Cena is known for his on-screen intensity and championship pedigree, the WWE icon offered a rare look behind the curtain, recalling the chance encounter that changed his life forever.

“It was Super Bowl, about six years ago (2019). Patriots were playing, and I didn’t wanna leave my apartment in Vancouver,” Cena said, noting he had just arrived to begin filming a movie. “I didn’t want to jinx the team.”

Eventually, he decided to go out to watch the game, and fate stepped in. “In walks a group of four, and I can’t take my eyes off of Shay,” Cena recalled. “They are in the booth right across from us… and my team is winning and I don’t give a f***. And I don’t have the bravery to break the ice.”

It wasn’t until one of Shay’s friends asked Cena for a photo that the two finally made contact. That night, he invited Shay to meet again, and she agreed.

“We met back at the same place. And we sat down at six and they kicked us out at one in the morning. Just me and her,” Cena shared with a smile, reflecting on their first real conversation.

Cena and Shariatzadeh would go on to tie the knot in a private ceremony in 2020, marking a new chapter for the multi-time world champion following his highly publicized past relationship with Nikki Bella.

