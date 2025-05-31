Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Following the post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of SmackDown, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event.

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will include Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi, and one additional participant to be announced. For the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, confirmed competitors include Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Andrade, with one more competitor still to be determined.

Additionally, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso to face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The Maverick” Logan Paul. Furthermore, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. The stipulation for this match states that if Lynch does not win, she will be unable to challenge for the title again as long as Valkyria remains the champion. However, if Lynch wins, Valkyria must raise her hand in victory.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, and will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.