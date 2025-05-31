Jeff Jarrett Says WWE’s Counter-Programming Of AEW Is “Nothing Personal”

During the latest episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett gave a candid breakdown of why WWE, under TKO Group Holdings, consistently engages in counter-programming against AEW, stating that it’s not personal — it’s purely a business-driven strategy.

“Beyond the shadow of a doubt, the number one reason it’s done is because [AEW] is the biggest competition,” Jarrett said, directly addressing comparisons made by Tony Khan to the Jim Crockett Promotions era. “AEW to WWE is a much bigger competition than Jim Crockett was to WWF at the time. I truly believe that in multiple scenarios.”

Jarrett made it clear that WWE’s approach is calculated and driven by corporate objectives: “I think it’s by design, and I’m also going to say that business is business. This is nothing personal against AEW whatsoever. It may feel personal. I think some fans may take it personal, but at the end of the day, it is in TKO’s best interest to not just minimize but completely obliterate any kind of competition.”

He continued by breaking down TKO’s financial focus: “If you’re a wrestling fan, TKO wants you buying their stuff, consuming their stuff, purchasing their stuff, and everything that goes with it because that’s how they can make the most money. They’re not worried about ‘the wrestling business.’ They’re worried about their 90-day stock report. End all, be all. Next question, because that question is answered.”

Jarrett also pointed to the mindset of TKO leadership, including Ari Emanuel: “Their mindset is to be the only game in town. I just think they don’t quite know the history of the wrestling industry. Yes, it is a niche, and there’s a reason it’s a niche. You better know the ins and outs of this industry. At the end of the day, it all starts with the talent.”

Jarrett’s comments offer a sharp look into WWE’s strategy in the post-merger era — and why AEW continues to face uphill battles in the marketplace, not just on-screen.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more insights from Jeff Jarrett and all the latest on WWE, AEW, and the evolving wrestling landscape.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)