Jinder Mahal Issues New Statement Regarding His WWE Release

Last Friday night, WWE announced the release of several wrestlers, including Jinder Mahal.

Mahal has now issued statement through Twitter/X regarding his departure from the company:

“Hey it’s the Maharaja. It’s been an eventful week, to say the least, but it’s all good. I wanna first say thank you. Thank you to anyone who reached out, all the love, support, DMs, phone calls, texts, comments. I appreciate all of you guys. I also wanna thank everyone in the locker room, all the guys and girls, everyone working backstage, behind the scenes. Thank you. 12 years, two runs. I got to see and do amazing things, so many dream matches, traveled the world, got to do things that I never thought I’d be able to accomplish, championships, being in a rock band. It’s been an amazing journey.”

“But what’s next? What’s next for the Maharaja? I’ve been here before. That time, I was a kid. But now, I’m a man. I will only present myself in a way that I want to, I will only do things that I want to, I will only go places that I want do. I still have many goals, many dream matches, many places I wanna go. Where do I make an impact? India, Europe, Japan, Canada, Red Hook section of Brooklyn. Stay tuned. You got about 11 more weeks.”