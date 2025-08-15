Injured WWE Star Hits The Ring For First Time Since January Injury

WWE star Apollo Crews has given fans an exciting update on his road back from injury, revealing that he’s officially stepped back into the ring for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle earlier this year.

In a clip posted to his Instagram Stories, Crews is seen training alongside fellow wrestler Eli Knight at the legendary Hart Dungeon training facility in Florida. The footage marks a major milestone in his comeback, signaling that the former Intercontinental Champion is steadily working toward an in-ring return.

Crews has been sidelined since late January, when he sustained the injury during a match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24th episode of WWE SmackDown. He underwent surgery the following month and has openly chronicled his grueling rehabilitation journey with fans on social media.

Despite the setback, Crews has made the most of his time away from the ring. Earlier this year, he proudly announced that he graduated from college with honors, adding another accomplishment to his resume.