Seth Rollins’ Injury Forces WWE To Scrap Major Plans For The Vision

The recent shoulder injury to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has reportedly forced WWE to make major changes to its creative plans heading into the end of 2025.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, prior to Rollins’ injury, there were significant plans in place for The Vision — Rollins’ faction alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed — to dominate WWE Raw.

“In addition, there were plans for the Vision to dominate Raw even more very shortly with Rollins as world champion and Reed & Breakker as world tag team champions,” reported Dave Meltzer.

The creative direction would have positioned The Vision as the top faction on Monday nights, with the group holding multiple championships simultaneously. Meltzer noted that this storyline was meant to solidify Rollins’ control over Raw while setting up a long-term main event trajectory for Breakker.

Rollins’ injury, which occurred during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel on October 11, has now accelerated major storyline shifts. Meltzer added that WWE originally intended for The Vision to remain united until at least 2026 — long after a planned WrestleMania match between Rollins and Roman Reigns.

However, Rollins’ expected surgery and recovery timeline have changed those plans entirely. WWE has now written Rollins off television and moved forward with a storyline breakup of The Vision, which saw Breakker and Reed turn on Rollins and align with Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw.

The angle that aired on Raw “was a direct result of the injury and was not originally scheduled for that show,” Meltzer confirmed.

Before the injury, Rollins was set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event, followed by captaining a team in a WarGames match at Survivor Series featuring Breakker and Reed.

With Rollins now sidelined indefinitely, WWE’s creative team has had to completely rework those storylines and the direction of the Raw brand heading into winter.