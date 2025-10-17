John Cena Issues Statement Confirming Final Match

John Cena has officially confirmed that his final WWE match will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, headlining Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE’s current plan is for Cena’s farewell bout to be against GUNTHER, in what is expected to be one of the most significant matches in recent WWE history. Meltzer also reiterated recent discussions about Cena potentially winning the Intercontinental Championship prior to his retirement.

“The idea of Cena winning the IC title from Dominik (the match right now is at Survivor Series) and it being in play for the final match with Gunther has been discussed,” Meltzer reported.

If executed, the plan would see Cena capture the only major WWE title that has eluded him throughout his career, setting up a symbolic “passing of the torch” moment to GUNTHER in his final match.

Amid speculation that Cena could continue wrestling in 2026, the 16-time World Champion took to Twitter/X to clarify his position once and for all:

“Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”

Cena’s farewell tour has been one of WWE’s defining storylines of 2025, featuring matches against Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes. His final appearance in December is expected to be a historic and emotional night for both fans and the WWE locker room.