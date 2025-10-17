WWE Announces Big Opener For Tonight’s SmackDown (10/17/2025)

WWE SmackDown in “The Golden State” will start off strong this evening.

WWE.com released the following announcement ahead of tonight’s blue brand show from the SAP Center in San Jose, California:

After World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and won the WWE Crown Jewel Title in controversial fashion, Rhodes returns to SmackDown to kick off the show.

