Update On Liv Morgan’s Injury Status, Potential WWE Return Timeline

PWInsider has shared a new update on the status of injured WWE superstar Liv Morgan.

The former Women’s World Champion has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder earlier this year.

According to the report, WWE sources confirmed that Morgan was scheduled for a fresh medical evaluation this week to assess her progress in recovering from the serious injury. While there had been internal expectations for her to be at this past Monday’s WWE Raw for the check-up, she ultimately was not present at the taping.

The update also sheds light on when fans might see Morgan back in the ring.

Internally, the “hope” within WWE is for her to be cleared for an in-ring return in early 2026, assuming her rehabilitation stays on track.

PWMania.com sends our best wishes to Liv Morgan for a smooth and successful recovery.