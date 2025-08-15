Matt Riddle Doubles Down On CM Punk Criticism

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle has reignited his war of words with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, once again calling out CM Punk and also directing comments toward Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, Riddle doubled down on his previous claims that Punk is notoriously difficult to deal with backstage.

Riddle said, “I have good friends on the roster that still say he’s a b*tch to work with. If he didn’t generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn’t be there. Kudos to him — the guy packs an arena, he sells tickets, he sells merchandise… Right now, hats off to him, he’s killing it.”

While acknowledging Punk’s drawing power, Riddle was far less complimentary about his in-ring work. “I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him. That’s not a knock… I can tell you that he’s definitely not either, especially with all the botches.”

The outspoken star also made headlines with remarks about Goldberg and Roman Reigns, continuing his reputation for unfiltered takes on wrestling’s biggest names.

