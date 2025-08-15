WWE And AAA Planning Another Joint U.S. Event Before Year’s End

The successful partnership between WWE and AAA is reportedly far from over, with another major co-promoted event expected to take place in the United States before the end of 2025.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that plans are in motion for a second WWE–AAA show in the U.S. this year.

While an exact date and location have yet to be confirmed, the event is said to be part of WWE’s continued efforts to strengthen its working relationship with the Mexican promotion.

WWE has already seen several of its stars make appearances in AAA, most notably Natalya, who recently debuted for the company. The long-term vision for the partnership reportedly includes using AAA as a “Mexican feeder system for NXT,” aligning wrestling styles to create a seamless transition for talent moving between the promotions.

The collaboration will be in the spotlight again tomorrow night when AAA presents its biggest show of the year, Triplemania XXXIII. The main event features a blockbuster four-way clash for the AAA Mega Championship, as reigning champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends against three WWE superstars — Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the next WWE–AAA joint event and full coverage of Triplemania XXXIII.