Drew McIntyre Blasts WWE Locker Room, Says 85% Shouldn’t Be Superstars

Drew McIntyre has delivered one of his most pointed critiques yet of the modern WWE locker room, saying a large percentage of the current roster “shouldn’t be WWE Superstars” and calling out younger talent for prioritizing social media validation over seeking advice from veterans.

Speaking on the Huge Pop podcast with Donny De-Silva and Jimmy Korderas, the former two-time WWE Champion questioned the physical condition and commitment of many of his peers.

McIntyre said, “The 85% — maybe I’m a little off, maybe it’s like 82% — they don’t, they shouldn’t be WWE Superstars.”

He continued, “And no, I don’t just mean you have to be big and jacked like me. You have to look like an athlete. My God… at least look like an athlete. Get in the damn gym. You got the free time in the world, you’re paid a bunch of money… no freaking excuse for sitting on your couch eating pizza.”

McIntyre stressed that wrestling is both an entertainment and athletic endeavor, and that performers have an obligation to maintain a certain standard.

He also echoed sentiments recently shared by The Undertaker, taking aim at younger wrestlers who rely on online feedback rather than learning from veterans. “Stop playing the wrestler, be the wrestler,” McIntyre said. “Most of them don’t ask for advice. They go to Twitter — ‘I’m amazing, my promo was great’ — so they think they don’t need to ask the veterans. I don’t care, but if you’re on my show and I think the show is crap, yes, I’m talking about you.”

The full interview with McIntyre can be heard below.