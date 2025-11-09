Backstage News On Leon Slater’s TNA Contract, Reportedly Impressing WWE Officials

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Corey Brennan recently reported that Leon Slater’s contract with TNA is currently set to run through the fall of 2026. Slater initially signed a multi-year deal with the company.

He announced during a TNA iMPACT TV taping in October 2023 that he had signed a long-term contract, suggesting he had signed a three-year agreement.

Sapp also noted that Slater is already well-liked within WWE, having made a positive impression on WWE officials during his visits to their shows and while working with their talent. This reputation will likely give Slater many options once his current TNA deal expires.

Slater has made several appearances in WWE NXT as part of the TNA and NXT crossover. Notably, he teamed with Je’Von Evans at last month’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 PLE, where they secured a victory against the AAA team of La Parka and Mr. Iguana.

Additionally, Slater successfully defended his TNA X-Division Title against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on the October 21 episode of NXT TV. He has held the TNA X-Division Title for 111 days after winning it from Moose at Slammiversary last July.