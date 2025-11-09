Kurt Angle Provides Update On His Upcoming Biopic

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with Sports Illustrated about various topics, including the future of his biopic that is currently in development.

Angle said, “We are working on that movie. I have the directors, Ian and Eshom Nelms; they’re brothers. They were former high school and college wrestlers. So they understand my work.”

He continued, “We’ve been talking to each other. We’re almost done with the script. We’ve already got the investors. So we’re in a good position right now. But we’re not going…we’re going to make sure the script’s perfected before we do anything, before we pick the cast and everything like that.”

Angle added, “So we’re taking our time. And knowing ‘The Smashing Machine’ just came out, it might be a good time to breathe a little bit and let that movie digest, and then, you know, continue on.”

You can check out Angle’s comments in the video below.