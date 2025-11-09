WWE To Receive $6 Million Payout For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

According to LV Sports Biz, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is expected to approve a $6 million payout to WWE for WrestleMania 42, scheduled to take place next April. This decision is set to be finalized at the upcoming board meeting on Wednesday, November 12.

The report also highlighted that LVCVA CEO Steve Hill is a big fan of WrestleMania. He has previously discussed the benefits of hosting this major event in past meetings.

WWE will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for WrestleMania for the second consecutive year. This will mark the first time since 1989 that WrestleMania will be held in the same city. As usual, the company plans to organize a variety of events for WrestleMania weekend, including SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and the Hall of Fame ceremony.

It is important to note that WrestleMania 42 was initially scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 11 and 12, 2026. However, it was later announced that the event would instead occur at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19. New Orleans will now host the 2026 edition of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on September 6.