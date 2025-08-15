Karrion Kross And Scarlett Charging High Booking Fee Following WWE Exit

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are commanding a “very high price tag” for their initial bookings on the independent wrestling circuit.

Dave Meltzer noted that one source within the independent scene commented on the steep asking price and also expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of the duo’s WWE departure, stating they “weren’t buying any of this.”

This sentiment echoes growing speculation among fans and industry figures that Kross and Scarlett’s contract expiration may be part of an elaborate storyline, or “work,” designed to blur the lines between reality and fiction.

The pair’s WWE contracts officially expired on August 10. In a recent interview, Kross revealed he had received a last-minute contract offer from WWE, but it was pulled after he requested further details on its valuation.

Kross and Scarlett are currently advertised for an appearance at The Big Event EXS convention in New York on November 15.