Karrion Kross Reveals WWE Pulled Offer After 24-Hour Signing Deadline

Karrion Kross has opened up about his WWE status in a candid new interview with Ariel Helwani, confirming that his contract with the company officially expired on August 10th.

Stressing that the interview was “legit” and not part of any storyline, Kross detailed the timeline of negotiations and made it clear that he and Scarlett still hope to reach a new deal with WWE.

Kross revealed that despite his contract nearing its end, he did not receive an offer for a new deal until last week. He went on to explain why he ultimately didn’t sign the contract that was presented to him. “I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer. Just wanted some information, some metrics, some analytics that’s supporting to, Hey, this is how we got here,” Kross said.

He continued, “When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me they had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were [rescinding] it. The next day, we talk. I ask if they have the information. They don’t. I said, I can’t make an informed decision without the information. I’d like to keep the dialog open. They [rescinded] the offer, and that’s actually where we’re at.”

Despite the breakdown in talks, Kross emphasized that his ultimate goal is still to be part of WWE.

He also clarified that his comments were not meant to disparage the company but to set the record straight amid “convoluted stories” circulating online that could impact his and Scarlett’s future opportunities. “The goal has always been to be with WWE. My wife and I still want to be with WWE. I’m at the table for conversations. I did not step out of the conversation,” he stated. “You know what I mean? We still want to be there. We still want to work it out.”

Kross also noted that no offer was made for Scarlett yet, as WWE told him they would address her deal after his was settled. “No, I was told at one point, because I did inquire, of course, yeah, after we deal with you, we’ll deal with her.”

