Karrion Kross On WWE Exit: “We Still Want To Be There”

Despite confirming his departure from WWE after a contentious contract negotiation, Karrion Kross has made it clear that his ultimate goal remains to work for the company.

Kross’s WWE contract officially expired on August 10, 2025, making him and his wife Scarlett two of the most sought-after free agents in professional wrestling.

He revealed that WWE rescinded its contract offer after he requested more information and was given just 24 hours to respond. While the circumstances sound tense, Kross stressed that he’s not looking to burn any bridges.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Kross said that his intention in sharing the details of the negotiation was not to attack WWE, but to correct misinformation that could potentially harm his and Scarlett’s future opportunities. “This isn’t like, I know how a lot of people will feel when they make an exit, right? I can empathize with everybody’s experience.”

He continued, “Every experience exit in the company is different, right? This isn’t like to disparage WWE, but because there’s so many convoluted stories out there going on, it actually, even to some degree, can affect our livelihood of what we’re supposed to be doing afterwards. People don’t want to reach out because they’re not sure if they’re tampering and stuff like that.”

Kross emphasized that he never walked away from the negotiating table and is still open to discussions with WWE. “The goal has always been to be with WWE, my wife, and I still want to be like, with WWE, like, I’m still at the I’m at the table for conversations. I did not step out of the conversation. We still want to be there. We still want to work it out.”

The full, in-depth interview with Karrion Kross is available below: