Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Set For Tonight’s SmackDown For The Draft

WWE has scheduled this year’s Draft for two nights on Raw and SmackDown on April 26 and 29, respectively. The selection process will also include NXT talent.

It all begins tonight on SmackDown, with WWE confirming only one segment: the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for their Backlash France Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

AJ Styles, Otis, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Andrade El Idolo, Bron Breakker, Ashonte Thee Adonis, Ivar, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman, Zoey Stark, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin will be eligible for selection tonight.

Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Apollo Crews, Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, CM Punk, The Creeds, IYO SKY, Naomi, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, AoP, Paul Ellering, Imperium, GUNTHER, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Natalya, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, The New Day, Pretty Deadly, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Jade Cargill, Dragon Lee, LWO, and Zelina Vega are up on RAW.

As PWMania.com previously stated, WWE Hall of Famers John Bradshaw Layfield, Teddy Long, and Alundra Blayze will be in attendance at Friday’s SmackDown.

According to PWInsider, former Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson and former Divas/Women’s Champion Michelle McCool are expected to appear at SmackDown.