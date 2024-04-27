What Is Being Said About Vince McMahon Possibly Starting A New Wrestling Company

After being charged with sex trafficking in a new lawsuit, Vince McMahon announced his resignation from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. Since then, there has been speculation that Vince may start a new wrestling promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, someone “very close” to McMahon told him the following:

“While he [Vince] does want to start up business opportunities in the future, which will be difficult until he can clear his name to a degree, the idea of starting a new wrestling promotion is not one of them. The reality is the feeling from most in wrestling that he simply can’t start from scratch and compete against something of the magnitude of WWE.”

According to PostWrestling.com, Vince has hired the public relations firm Sitrick and Company. Michael S. Sitrick, the firm’s leader, has been described as “one of the most accomplished practitioners of the dark arts of public relations” by Fortune magazine and “a public relations puppet master who has pulled the strings behind some of the biggest stories in media” by the Los Angeles Times.