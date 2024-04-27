WWE SmackDown Results – April 26, 2024

The 2024 WWE Draft has arrived!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down tonight at 8/7c on FOX with night one of the two-night 2024 WWE Draft, live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is the official contract signing for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

Also scheduled is Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Angel & Humberto, the follow-up to Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga’s attack of Kevin Owens, night one of the 2024 WWE Draft and more.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/26/2024)

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/26/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started. We shoot inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. where Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Kayla Braxton Talks To Paul Heyman

We see a look at the podium set up on the entrance stage for the 2024 WWE Draft and then the rules for this year’s draft flash on the screen as Graves and Barrett talk us through them.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton is standing by with Paul Heyman. He talks about Roman Reigns and his status for the Draft, revealing that he has removed himself from the draft pool.

Now we shoot to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where Jackie Redmond is with a packed house full of fans chanting “NXT! NXT!” as she talks about the excitement in the air.

WWE Backlash: France Universal Title Match Contract Signing

Back inside the Heritage Bank Center, we see Corey Graves standing in the ring, which is set up with two tables, a carpet and the rest of the usual contract signing trimmings. Graves hypes up the WWE Universal Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for WWE Backlash: France.

From there, he introduces AJ Styles and out comes the challenger for Rhodes’ first defense of the Universal title. “The Phenomenal One” settles inside the ring and takes a seat at one of the tables. Graves then introduces the reigning and defending champion, and out comes “The American Nightmare.”

Styles begins by standing up and saying before he signs this, he’s got some stuff to say. He talks about his beef with LA Knight and how he got under his skin. He says that’s why he lost at WrestleMania XL. He says he gained his composure after that and realized he is phenomenal and got back on track.

AJ goes on to offer the obligatory praise to Cody’s late father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. Cody talks next and says there isn’t a locker room in the world where every single person in it will have something good to say about AJ. He says AJ has earned that respect. Things stay respectful, the two sign and shake hands.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque Kicks Off Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft

Cody’s music hits and he walks off. As he makes it half way up the ramp, his music cuts off and the familiar sounds of Triple H’s theme plays. Out comes the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Triple H brings Cody over to the podium with him for the first draft announcements.

Rhodes reads the first pick of the 2024 WWE Draft, which sees SmackDown selecting “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair. With the second overall pick, Raw selects “Main Event” Jey Uso. The second pick for SmackDown is former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. The final pick of the first round sees Raw select Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Carmelo Hayes Challenges Cody Rhodes For Tonight, Cody Accepts

Carmelo Hayes’ theme hits and out he comes, walking over to Cody and Triple H. He tells Cody that he hears him say since capturing the Universal title that “if you come at the king, you best not miss.” He says that’s good because “When I shoot, I don’t miss.” He then says who better to take his shot against than Cody. Cody reacts and makes a match between them tonight.

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Angel & Humberto

Backstage, we see Carlito and Zelina Vega walking with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee as they prepare to head to the ring for our first match of the evening. On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the iconic sounds of Rey Mysterio’s theme hits and out he comes with Dragon Lee for opening tag-team action. The Legado Del Fantasma duo of Angel and Humberto come out and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Mysterio fire up on offense and hit his trademark 6-1-9 spot. Dragon Lee follows up with his Project-Dragon finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee

Carlito Revealed As Dragon Lee’s Mystery Attacker

Once the match wraps up, we see Carlito and Zelina Vega join Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in the ring for their post-match celebration. The music cuts off and out comes Santos Escobar, who says he’s a lot of things, but a liar is not one of them.

He says he has the footage of who really attacked Dragon Lee. We see the footage and it was Carlito. As it airs, Carlito attacks Dragon from behind and runs off through the crowd. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Bron Breakker vs. Cedric Alexander

As we return from the commercials, we learn that Carmelo Hayes vs. Cody Rhodes has been confirmed for tonight’s main event. The theme for Bron Breakker hits and out comes the former WWE NXT World Champion for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is Breakker’s opponent, Cedric Alexander. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Literally seconds later, after a huge spear, we see Breakker pick up a super quick squash match victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Tiffany Stratton & Bayley

We see footage of Tiffany Stratton attacking Naomi and Bayley during their WWE Women’s Championship match last week on the show. Backstage live, we see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis emerge from his office. Tiffany approaches him.

Aldis informs her that tonight she will be squaring off against Naomi, and whoever wins will challenge Bayley for the title at WWE Backlash: France. She asks who came up with that dumb idea. Bayley appears and says “Ding-dong!” and reveals it was her idea.

Tiffany says she just had a “Tiffany Epiphany” and that is that Bayley should sit ringside and see Tiffany do what she couldn’t do, which is beat Naomi. “Toodles!” she says before doing an arrogant hair-flip and walking off.

Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson Continue Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft

We see Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson backstage getting ready for round two of the WWE Draft. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we see an ad for combo tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland and SmackDown in Glasgow in June.

Back inside the arena, McCool and Wilson are introduced. McCool starts off and reveals that SmackDown’s next pick in the draft is Randy Orton. Wilson announces Raw’s next pick in the draft is none other than Bron Breakker.

Nia Jax is announced as the next pick for SmackDown in the draft by McCool after we see locker room reactions from Raw and SmackDown executives to Breakker moving from SmackDown to Raw. Wilson reveals that Liv Morgan is the next pick for Raw.