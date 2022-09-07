Backstage Meeting Takes Place Before AEW Dynamite with Top Stars Leading

Before tonight’s AEW Dynamite at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, there was supposed to be a meeting that took place backstage.

AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel were scheduled to be participating in a Zoom call with AEW executives today at 4pm Eastern Time. According to Fightful Select, another meeting was supposed to take place backstage at the arena at 4:15pm Eastern Time.

Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley were to lead the meeting. A variety of people, including talent, referees, coaches, and announcers, have been asked to attend the meeting.

There has been no word yet on what transpired at either of the meetings, but we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

As PWMania.com reported at this link with the current Dynamite line-up, AEW President Tony Khan has announced that he will discuss the current standings of the AEW World Title as well as the AEW World Trios Titles on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. This will take place during the main event. It is believed that some or all of the parties involved in the backstage fight at AEW All Out will be suspended or fired, and other people will also likely face punishment for their roles in the altercation. It has been reported that AEW is having a third-party investigation done regarding the fight.

