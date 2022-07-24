Backstage News and Latest on Max Dupri’s Future in WWE

After being pulled from Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Max Dupri’s future in the WWE appears to be in doubt, but new information is emerging about the reasons why some people have become disappointed with him.

As previously mentioned by PWTorch.com, Dupri was replaced with the Maxxine Dupri character played by former NXT wrestler Sofia Cromwell because it was claimed that he had offended certain people.

According to Fightful Select, Dupri was pulled at the last minute, and while Mace and Mansoor agreed with the Maximum Male Models storyline, Durpri had some reservations, leading to some script changes.

Vince McMahon was completely behind the Maximum Male Models storyline since it was his concept and because he had worked with Dupri to determine what to say and how to sound in his promos. McMahon also did not want him to sound like his NXT character LA Knight.

Dupri reportedly seems to have some supporters in WWE, and now that McMahon is no longer in charge, it’s possible that he can receive another chance to prove his worth on the main roster. It’s important to note that he was hired by Triple H, which may be to his advantage.

The beachwear section was originally promoted for this past Friday’s broadcast but was moved to next week.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.