Backstage News and Notes from AEW All Out, Why Certain Matches Were Short, More

AEW hosted their fourth annual All Out pay-per-view event from the NOW Arena in Chicago on Sunday. The night saw the return of MJF, as well as CM Punk, reclaiming the world championship from Jon Moxley.

After the conclusion of the show, Fightful provided some backstage news and notes.

During the first match of Zero Hour, which Ruby Soho was competing in against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, she suffered a broken nose. During the match, Soho was also hit on the neck, which resulted in a nasty bump; however, there are no reports that she is injured as a result of that spot.

The matches between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, as well as Jade Cargill and Athena, were both on the shorter side. According to reports, the matches were allotted more time when they were first scheduled.

The match between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy was also relatively short and featured a heel turn from Luchasaurus. After only a few minutes, Cage was able to win thanks to the help of Luchasaurus. Cage is currently dealing with an injury, which is why this occurred.

