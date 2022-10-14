Backstage News and Possible Spoilers for WWE SmackDown Regarding Bray Wyatt

It is expected that Bray Wyatt will serve as the primary focus of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as the blue brand in the future.

According to Fightful Select, there are plans to have the abandoned Firefly Funhouse set style that we saw at Extreme Rules last weekend on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. This will be the first time that Wyatt has appeared on SmackDown since October 9, 2020.

In addition to this, it was brought to everyone’s attention that the mask Wyatt has been wearing is known internally as the “Uncle Howdy” mask. This is interesting because on October 8 WWE submitted an application to trademark “Uncle Howdy” and “Uncle Harper.”

In a similar note, it has been reported that both MVP and Shotzi will be appearing on tonight’s SmackDown, despite the fact that their appearances have not been announced.

