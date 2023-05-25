Backstage News On AEW Delaying Title Match Due To Injured Talent

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has signed Aussie Open. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher were confirmed to be signed by the company during this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy defeated Fletcher to win the International Title in the program’s opening contest. Davis recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee to repair a torn meniscus while Fletcher is engaged in wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Davis’ injury won’t be recovered in time for Forbidden Door next month, pushing back their scheduled match with FTR.

“The way the timeline looks, unless somehow he’s backing the miraculous amount of time from the surgery, the FTR and Aussie Open match won’t make Forbidden Door. Maybe you know that could easily go to Wembley. I mean, In fact, now that I think about it, I think that’s a great idea for Wembley [All In]. Originally, all signs lead to Aussie Open vs. FTR for Forbidden Door. It doesn’t look like Davis will make it for Forbidden Door,” Meltzer stated.

At Sunday’s Double or Nothing, FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

