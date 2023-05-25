Backstage News On Aussie Open Signing With AEW, WWE’s Interest, Tony Khan, More

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the signing of top international tag team Aussie Open – Kyle Fletcher and the injured Mark Davis. Fletcher’s Dynamite loss to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy prompted the announcement.

In an update, Fightful Select reported prior to Khan’s announcement that WWE was interested in signing Aussie Open, who had been working as a free agent until tonight.

Fletcher appeared at NJPW Resurgence this past weekend to relinquish the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles and the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles due to Davis’ injury, which is said to be a meniscus injury. Despite their dual title reigns, the NJPW regulars were working without contracts.

WWE was interested in signing Aussie Open that the tag team hired a representative to negotiate with WWE. However, AEW was reportedly confident that Fletcher and Davis would sign with them as of Resurgence.

There were other AEW tag team division members who supported Aussie Open joining the company. They have supporters within WWE as well.

Before this week, AEW was said to have creative plans for the Aussie Open. Furthermore, AEW President Tony Khan is said to have paid for Davis’ recent surgery before the tag team was signed to a contract.

Davis hasn’t wrestled since the May 3 NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event. Fletcher won the ROH TV tapings on May 6 against Tony Deppen, and he also won the ROH TV tapings on May 7 against AR Fox. Fletcher then defeated Action Andretti at the May 10 Rampage tapings and was scheduled to work the May 17 Dynamite, but the bout was re-scheduled until this week, which resulted in the loss to Cassidy.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.