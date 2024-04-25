Former WWE Stars Set For AEW Debut On Saturday’s Collision

AEW is bringing in some big names for Saturday’s Collision.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland will open the show with a promo, followed by AEW Unified Trios Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn defending against Darius Martin, Dante Martin, and Action Andretti, as well as Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay.

The promotion announced today that Grizzled Young Veterans, also known as Grizzled Young Vets, comprised of James Drake and Zack Gibson, will make their AEW debut.

The tag team joined WWE in 2018 and became the first UK Tag Team Champions. They were later moved to the NXT brand after NXT UK shut down and requested to be released last year, which was granted. They went to TNA Wrestling and have recently announced plans to launch their own promotion.

They called out The Acclaimed, claiming that the tag team was an embarrassment. Please see the announcement below: