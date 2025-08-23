Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s go-home episode of Collision on TNT and Max, leading up to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

In singles action, “The Megasus” Megan Bayne will face former WWE star Isla Dawn, while “The Red Wood” Big Bill will also compete in a singles match.

Previously announced matches include The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) taking on Paragon (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in a tag team match. Additionally, “The Best Wrestler Alive,” “Platinum” Max Caster, will be holding a 5-minute open challenge.

Furthermore, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family will face “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii from The Conglomeration in a singles match. In an 8-Man Tag Team Match, Hiromu Takahashi and Sky Flight (Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin) will take on the Don Callis Family, which includes Hechicero, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, Rocky “Azúcar” Romero, and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results. Full AEW Collision spoilers are available at this link.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8/7c, @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax

TOMORROW NIGHT Isla Dawn vs Megan Bayne Scotland's own @RealIslaDawn makes her AEW debut to face @MeganBayne! The Megasus looks to continue her dominance over opponents on TNT + HBO Max, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/MwsONvDzx0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2025