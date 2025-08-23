Mercedes Mone Captures Ninth Championship At RevPro Global Wars

Mercedes Moné continues to live up to her “CEO” moniker, capturing yet another championship at RevPro’s Global Wars event in London.

In a Title vs. Title clash, Moné put her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship on the line against Discovery Wrestling Women’s Champion Emersyn Jayne. The bout was a hard-fought contest, with both women pushing each other to the limit before Moné secured the victory by forcing Jayne to tap out to the Mone-Maker.

With the win, Moné now adds the Discovery Wrestling Women’s Championship to her collection, marking the ninth title of her belt-collecting run.

WHAT just happened?! Your new Discovery Wrestling Women’s Champion… Mercedes Mone 😱 pic.twitter.com/J0XQhwmGkQ — Discovery Wrestling (@DiscoWrestling) August 22, 2025

The AEW TBS Champion has been on a dominant streak in 2025, establishing herself as one of the most talked-about stars in wrestling today. Her growing list of gold continues to solidify her reputation as a true global champion, and fans are already buzzing about where her next conquest will take her.