RevPro Global Wars UK Results – August 22, 2025

By
James Hetfield
-
RevPro Global Wars UK
RevPro Global Wars UK

The following results are from Friday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Global Wars UK event at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England:

– Leon Slater defeated Francesco Akira.

– Persephone defeated Alexxis Falcon via DQ.

– Young Guns (Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs) (c) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) to retain their RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship.

– Chris Ridgeway defeated Blue Panther.

– Yuya Uemura defeated Connor Mills.

– RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné defeated Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion Emersyn Jayne in a Title vs. Title Match to retain her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship and become the new Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion.

– Athena defeated Mercedez Blaze. After the match, Athena and Billie Starkz attacked Blaze until Mina Shirakawa made the save.

– Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jay Joshua.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, Michael Oku, Mike Bailey and Zozaya defeated 1 Called Manders, Thomas Shire, Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher and Robbie X.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR