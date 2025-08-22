RevPro Global Wars UK Results – August 22, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Global Wars UK event at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England:

– Leon Slater defeated Francesco Akira.

– Persephone defeated Alexxis Falcon via DQ.

– Young Guns (Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs) (c) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) to retain their RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship.

– Chris Ridgeway defeated Blue Panther.

– Yuya Uemura defeated Connor Mills.

– RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné defeated Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion Emersyn Jayne in a Title vs. Title Match to retain her RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship and become the new Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion.

– Athena defeated Mercedez Blaze. After the match, Athena and Billie Starkz attacked Blaze until Mina Shirakawa made the save.

– Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jay Joshua.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, Michael Oku, Mike Bailey and Zozaya defeated 1 Called Manders, Thomas Shire, Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher and Robbie X.