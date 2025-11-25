Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 11/29/2025

The following WWE Main Event matches was taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to air on this week’s episode:

– American Made’s Ivy Nile defeated Thea Hail in a Singles Match.

– Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa) defeated American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) in a Tag Team Match.

WWE Main Event is available to U.S. audiences every Saturday on Peacock. The show also airs internationally, with new episodes available for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.