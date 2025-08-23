Nick Wayne Reportedly Facing Extended Time Out With Broken Foot

Reigning ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne announced on the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of Dynamite that he would not be participating in the Forbidden Door event this Sunday due to a broken foot.

Killswitch will be his replacement in the tag team match against “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Wayne’s injury is legitimate, and he will be sidelined for an extended period. However, the exact duration of his absence and when the injury occurred have not yet been confirmed.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Wayne taped the promo aired on Dynamite from his home.

While there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest that Wayne will also be unable to compete at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor event on August 29th.