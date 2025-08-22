Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (8/22/2025)

The August 22, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown emanated from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The show streamed live internationally on Netflix, with the U.S. broadcast scheduled for later tonight.

The show kicked off with Dublin’s own Becky Lynch, who received a thunderous ovation. Becky acknowledged the significance of SmackDown’s first-ever show in Dublin, but quickly turned on the crowd, telling them they didn’t “deserve it.”

The fans fired back with a “we want Lyra” chant, to which Becky coldly responded that Lyra Valkyria wouldn’t be getting another shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Becky proclaimed herself as Dublin’s true hero, sparking a loud “shut the f*ck up” chant. When she mentioned her “hot American husband” Seth Rollins, the crowd countered with a “CM Punk” chant.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton interrupted, warning Becky to leave the ring or be forced out. Before things escalated, Nia Jax stormed in and attacked Tiffany. Becky joined the assault until Jade Cargill made the save. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis emerged to announce a blockbuster main event tag team match.

Backstage: Fraxiom & Carmelo Hayes

Fraxiom warned Carmelo Hayes to watch his back around The Miz, while Hayes defended his ally. Watching silently in the shadows were Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.

Tag Team Match: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Motor City Machine Guns

The opening contest saw The Miz & Carmelo Hayes square off against Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns.

Carmelo immediately tagged himself in, drawing boos as fans loudly chanted for Miz. The Guns used their signature double-team offense to maintain control while chants of “TNA” filled the arena.

Momentum shifted when Miz countered the Skull and Bones. Despite a brief miscommunication between Miz and Carmelo, Hayes hit Sabin with a Codebreaker, setting up Miz to score the pinfall.

Winners: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

Backstage: Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn congratulated Jimmy Uso on Naomi’s pregnancy. The celebration was cut short when Solo Sikoa and the MFTs interrupted. Solo jokingly suggested the baby be named after him, only for Jimmy to shut him down with a firm “No yeet.”

Singles Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

With Alexa Bliss absent, Charlotte Flair battled Piper Niven.

Chelsea Green interfered early, giving Piper the edge. Charlotte fought back with a moonsault and spear attempt, but couldn’t secure the win. A distraction from Alba Fyre allowed Chelsea to rake Charlotte’s eyes, setting up Piper to hit a Michinoku Driver for the victory.

Winner: Piper Niven

Backstage: Kiana James & Michin

Kiana James confronted Michin, stating she would need to go through her before getting to Giulia. Michin accepted the challenge, while Nikki Cross was shown watching in the background.

John Cena & Logan Paul Face-Off

Fans sang along to John Cena’s theme as he made his entrance for a promo. Before Cena could speak, Logan Paul interrupted.

The Dublin crowd unleashed a hostile “f*ck you, Logan” chant, but Paul dismissed them, claiming they were being muted. He accused Cena of being a “corporate pawn” and mocked him as nothing more than an actor who can wrestle.

Logan said, “The Twitter warriors are gonna call me an outsider. How am I an outsider? I’ve been doing this for four years. Every match I have is great. When are you idiots going to accept me?”

Cena fired back, calling Logan an incredible athlete and even a potential WrestleMania main-eventer, but also branded him a “parasite” who uses WWE as a branding opportunity. Cena tipped over a PRIME Energy display at ringside and accused Logan of stealing opportunities from talents like AJ Styles.

Cena warned Logan to bring his A-game to Paris, or else he’d beat the ever-loving “shite” out of him. Logan swung first, but Cena countered and planted him with an Attitude Adjustment to close the segment.

Backstage: Jade’s Warning

Ahead of the main event, Jade Cargill sent a clear message—she plans on coming for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship after their tag team clash.

Drew McIntyre confronted Logan Paul backstage, telling him he looked rattled after his face-off with John Cena. Drew reminded Logan that he’s in his prime and urged him to make things right with Cena — “whatever it takes.”

Tag Team Match: The Street Profits vs. JC Mateo & Tonga Loa

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) faced off against JC Mateo & Tonga Loa.

Loa set the tone early by driving Ford shoulder-first into the ring post. The Dublin crowd heckled JC with a loud “you can’t wrestle” chant as he kept Ford grounded. The tide turned when Ford tagged in Dawkins, sparking a chaotic brawl with all four men in the ring.

Tala Tonga attempted to interfere, but the MFTs still couldn’t close the deal. Moments later, Jimmy Uso stormed out with a steel chair, though Tala managed to fight him off into the crowd. The melee continued until Sami Zayn leveled Solo Sikoa with a Helluva Kick, giving the Profits the opening to hit their finish and pin JC for the win.

Winners: The Street Profits

Aleister Black vs. R-Truth (No Contest)

Aleister Black was scheduled to face R-Truth, but Truth appeared on screen to explain he wasn’t in Ireland — he had mistakenly flown to Dublin, Georgia instead.

(No Contest)

A replacement was quickly announced, leading to Damian Priest stepping in. However, the match never officially got underway, as Priest and Black immediately broke into a wild brawl. Security flooded the ring, but struggled to keep the two apart.

After order was restored, Drew McIntyre made his way to ringside, demanding answers on the condition of Cody Rhodes. Drew mocked Cody as “a little bitch” and declared that he had no friends left. Suddenly, the arena erupted as Randy Orton returned and dropped McIntyre with a thunderous RKO out of nowhere.

It was confirmed that Solo Sikoa will go one-on-one with Sami Zayn on next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France.

Main Event: Becky Lynch & Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill

The night’s main event saw Becky Lynch & Nia Jax team up against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill.

Early on, Tiffany wowed the Dublin crowd with a daring Swanton Bomb to the outside, taking out both Becky and Nia. Despite the setback, Becky and Nia regrouped and regained control, but momentum shifted when Jade tagged in.

Jade lit up the match with her power offense, eventually delivering a huge powerbomb on Nia out of the corner. Tiffany followed up with a picture-perfect moonsault, and Jade scored the decisive pinfall over Nia to give her team the victory.

Winners: Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill

Closing Segment: Cena, Logan & A Message from Lesnar

Backstage, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informed John Cena that he had just heard from Brock Lesnar. Before any further details could be revealed, Logan Paul blindsided Cena with a punch. The chaotic attack brought SmackDown to a dramatic close in Dublin.