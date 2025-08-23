Backstage Update On Will Ospreay Heading Into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, Will Ospreay disclosed during Wednesday night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of Dynamite that he was not medically cleared to compete at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

According to Fightful Select, there was strong anticipation that Ospreay would be cleared to participate in the PPV and take part in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match. However, it remained a “touch and go” situation.

Some AEW roster members expressed hope that Ospreay would not have to compete. The report also noted that Ospreay entered All In: Texas aware he would need some time off, and he did not begin his rehabilitation until after that event. His injury significantly altered creative plans, leaving AEW uncertain about the duration of his absence.

It’s also been revealed that Ospreay’s promo on the post-All In: Texas episode of Dynamite was assembled at the last minute. Initially, he was not going to reveal his injury, but was asked to do so since several wrestlers were not cleared at that time.

In an interview with SI, Ospreay stated that his surgeon advised him to address his injury, but it was not worsening. It was implied that he would undergo surgery soon.

Sources on the roster told Fightful that they did not expect Ospreay to be around for some time after Forbidden Door.

Ospreay had made it clear that competing at the event was important to him, although those sources did not provide confirmation regarding his surgery plans.