Why Swerve Strickland Didn’t Cut A Promo On AEW Dynamite To Celebrate His World Title Win

Swerve Strickland defeated Samoa Joe at the 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV event to become the new AEW World Champion. Swerve did have a match on the April 24th episode of Dynamite, but he did not cut a promo to celebrate his world title victory.

Swerve’s World Title win will be addressed on Collision this Saturday, according to AEW.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Swerve’s interview on Collision.

“The reason AEW announced Strickland in the first segment for Saturday is because they expect their biggest quarter of the year. There is no Inside the NBA on TNT, they go right from the Celtics-Heat game to wrestling and that will give them their biggest lead-in a long time and at 8:30 p.m., or slightly later. Makes more sense to do something big there than on Dynamite for all the reasons we’ve talked about and written.”

Here is AEW’s official announcement:

“The NEW #AEW World Champion @swerveconfident kicks off #AEW Collision with his FIRST Live Interview since #AEWDynasty, THIS Saturday, IMMEDIATELY following @nba coverage on TNT! Live Coast to Coast following the NBA!”

“Reminder: there is no Inside the NBA following playoff coverage on TNT this Saturday! We go right from the end of Celtics vs Heat into the start of #AEWCollision on TNT live coast-to-coast across America with @swerveconfident’s first live interview since his #AEWDynasty World Title win! Don’t miss @AEWonTV Saturday live right after Celtics vs Heat on TNT!”