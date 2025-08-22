Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Grayson Waller

New details have surfaced regarding the recent breakup of A-Town Down Under and the surprising new alliance between Grayson Waller and The New Day on WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to split the team was not a creative one, but rather the result of a legitimate injury to Austin Theory.

With Theory sidelined for what is expected to be an extended period, WWE chose to officially end the partnership rather than keep the duo off television until his return. “Theory is out with an injury. They decided that instead of waiting for him to return, they’d just say there was a split,” Dave Meltzer reported.

Instead, WWE has shifted plans for Waller, moving him into a new role alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The Observer notes the company’s reasoning: “And move Waller over to the New Day group to keep him on TV.”

The new pairing has already begun to play out on recent episodes of Raw, with Waller appearing in backstage segments with Kingston and Woods as the three build chemistry together on-screen.