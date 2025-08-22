Mercedes Moné Addresses “Creative Control” Rumors In AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has shut down rumors that she has creative control over her storylines in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Moné addressed speculation from fans who have jokingly nicknamed her “Mercedes Hogan” due to perceived influence backstage.

She was quick to dismiss the idea, making it clear that she works within the direction given by AEW President Tony Khan. “I work with whoever Tony (Khan) wants me to work with. That’s why I’m ‘The CEO,’” Moné said.

Moné went on to praise the AEW women’s division, explaining that its depth and passion was the main factor in her decision to sign with the company. “That’s why I came here, because I watched the women, and said, ‘This is the place for me to be because there is so much passion and drive,’” she said.

She continued, “We legit have the greatest women’s division in all of professional wrestling. The best from Toni Storm, Athena, Kris Statlander, Willow, and I can go on and on and on. I really feel like the last year-and-a-half there has been such a shift in the energy with what we bring to AEW television. We’re getting more time, more matches and more in-depth storylines. It has been such great growth.”

Moné is currently in the UK to defend the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Emersyn Jayne in a Title vs. Title match at Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Global Wars UK event.

She will then return to AEW on Sunday, August 24, at Forbidden Door, where she defends the TBS Championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, CMLL’s Persephone, and Stardom’s Bozilla.