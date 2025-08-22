Will Ospreay Confirms Neck Surgery After AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW star Will Ospreay has confirmed that he will undergo neck surgery following this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London.

The “Aerial Assassin” revealed that while he doesn’t yet have a date for the procedure, his immediate future will see him sidelined after one last match in front of his hometown crowd.

Speaking with Screen Off Script, Ospreay said, “Yeah, I will have to be going in for surgery after Forbidden Door. We haven’t got an exact date, and we don’t know a time frame to come back. As nerve-racking as it is, everybody is comfortable with me going into this match.”

In a separate interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Ospreay opened up on the severity of the injury, which he sustained at All In: Texas. “I am compromised. I’ve got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected… The surgeon even told me that it’s not going to get any worse. It just needs to be corrected.”

Ospreay emphasized that AEW’s medical staff would not have cleared him if the risk were too high, but he was determined to wrestle in London. “The surgeon even told me that it’s not going to get any worse. It just needs to be corrected. The AEW medical team wouldn’t allow me to do this if it wasn’t safe, but I just wanted one last time as me, in front of my people.”

Ospreay will headline Forbidden Door this Sunday, teaming with The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.