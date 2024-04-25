WWE Legends Set For The Draft

This year’s Draft will take place over two nights on Raw and SmackDown on April 26 and 29, respectively. The selection process will also include NXT talent.

The names eligible to drafted on Friday include AJ Styles, Otis, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Andrade El Idolo, Bron Breakker, Ashonte Thee Adonis, Ivar, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman, Zoey Stark, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, Michin.

Talent set to be drafted on Raw are Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Apollo Crews, Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, CM Punk, The Creeds, IYO SKY, Naomi, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, AoP, Paul Ellering, Imperium, GUNTHER, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Natalya, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, The New Day, Pretty Deadly, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Jade Cargill, Dragon Lee, LWO, and Zelina Vega.

The Draft will feature some well-known former stars. According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famers John Bradshaw Layfield, Teddy Long, and Alundra Blayze will attend Friday’s SmackDown.

Previously, WWE had these legends announce the picks.