AEW Dynamite Pulls Worst Rating Since January Of 2021 For 4/24 Show

The viewership numbers are in for the April 24, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 683,000 viewers, a decrease of 10.4% from the last week’s show on April 17, which drew 762,000 viewers.

The 4/24 show this week scored a 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from the previous Wednesday’s show on 4/17, which pulled a 0.26 rating in the same key demo.

This week’s AEW Dynamite marked the lowest audience total the show has done in its’ regular time slot since the January 6, 2021 episode, which took place on the same day as the United States Capitol riots.

The 4/24 AEW Dynamite, which was the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, emanated from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. and featured a main event segment that saw The Elite attack Tony Khan following the AEW return of “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry.

Also featured on this week’s Dynamite show was Swerve Strickland defeating Kyle Fletcher in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout, an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match that saw Jon Moxley successfully defend his title against Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as a Casino Gauntlet match that saw Will Ospreay earn an AEW International Championship match against Roderick Strong at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.