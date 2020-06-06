Backstage News On AEW Dynamite Tapings and On The Finish For Their Recent Battle Royal

– AEW is currently filming their TV where they air one week live and then tape the next. The idea behind the taping schedule is that talent and staff get to go into quarantine for two weeks between shows.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was taped last week. So AEW Dynamite will air live next Wednesday night. On June 11th, they will tape the June 17th episode. They will go live again on June 24th. Following that show, there will be the two night Fyter Fest. The first night will air live on July 1st, while the July 8th episode will be taped on July 2nd.

– As seen during an edition of AEW Dynamite two weeks ago, there was a battle royal to determine the next contender for the TNT Championship. Jungle Boy won the match and then lost to Cody Rhodes this past Wednesday night on Dynamite.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President Tony Khan was the person who laid out the finish of the match. He also came up with the storyline of Orange Cassidy getting laid out at the beginning of the match. Of course, he wound up coming back at the end. Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan came up with the details of the match along with Christopher Daniels, Billy Gunn and Colt Cabana.