Backstage News on AEW Pulling All Jeff Hardy Advertising, AAA Triplemania Update

Following his recent DUI arrest, AEW officials are said to have requested WarnerMedia to “stop all advertising of Jeff Hardy.”

We previously mentioned that AEW stopped advertising the Triple Threat Ladder Match for Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was set to feature The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, shortly after we broke the news of Hardy’s arrest here on PWMania.com on Monday afternoon.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that AEW had requested WarnerMedia to cease promoting Hardy “in any commercials or anywhere else.” The request was to take effect right away.

There’s still no word on whether the Ladder Match will be changed, but Jeff isn’t expected to wrestle on Dynamite.

The Hardys’ involvement in Saturday’s AAA Triplemania event in Tijuana is also in doubt. While they are still scheduled to fight Dragon Lee and Dralistico, word is that AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will most likely replace The Hardys if Jeff is pulled. If the match is changed, the AAA titles would be on the line.

Hardy was released from the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, at roughly 7 p.m. ET last night after paying the $3,500 surety bond via bail bondsman. His first hearing was supposed to take place today at 1:30 p.m. ET, but it has been canceled.

Hardy was arrested early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida, and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense Within 10 Years, as first reported on WrestlingHeadlines.com yesterday afternoon. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.