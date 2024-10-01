Backstage News On Bobby Lashley And Shelton Benjamin Heading To AEW

It seems that another former WWE star is set to join the promotion less than a week after MVP made his AEW debut.

Last week on Dynamite, MVP appeared in a promo segment with Prince Nana to send a message to Swerve Strickland. Bobby Lashley is expected to join the promotion soon, following previous reports that MVP and Lashley were planning to reunite in the promotion under the rumored Hurt Syndicate name.

When original reports of MVP and Lashley’s planned WWE departure surfaced, it was stated that Shelton Benjamin would accompany them to AEW. That’s the case.

According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is expected to sign with the company. This comes after Benjamin was initially thought to be close to working on the promotion earlier this year.

The two sides spoke in March, but nothing happened. It’s unclear when he’ll show up.