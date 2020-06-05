Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Getting A WWE Title Run, MVP’s Role

MVP was working as a Producer for WWE but was furloughed due to the budget cuts, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting. Meltzer noted that Paul Heyman wanted to use MVP as Bobby Lashley’s mouthpiece for a potential title run and that led to MVP transitioning roles.

Regarding Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co wrote the following:

“I was told that the Lashley-McIntyre feud will continue beyond Backlash and into the July pay-per-view and possibly into a stipulation match at Summerslam so there is plenty of time to put the title on Lashley if that is the direction.”

Lashley has reportedly been pushing for a match with Lesnar since he return to the company, and with Lesnar expected back for Summerslam, there is a new wave of speculation that Lashley vs. Lesnar could be happening at the event.

