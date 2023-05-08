Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Bleeding At WWE Backlash

Brock Lesnar was busted open during his match against Cody Rhodes at the 2023 WWE Backlash PLE.

Blood “was planned for the match” and “WWE sources at least claimed that things went the way they were supposed to,” according to Fightful.com.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com added, “The blood with Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was attempted and not an accident. Lesnar is allowed to do that although blading, which is far safer then smashing your forehead hard into steel to get blood, is not allowed in WWE.”

Lesnar was bleeding after hitting the exposed turnbuckle, as seen in the video below.