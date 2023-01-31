Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s Status for WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar’s participation in this year’s Elimination Chamber PLE has been a subject of rumors, but WWE has started to make announcements.

Following WWE Raw, we know Austin Theory will defend his US Title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and two other stars who will be announced at the event inside the Chamber.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Damien Priest and Montez Ford vs. Elias will compete on Raw next week to fill the remaining spots.

Roman Reigns is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title during the event. Click here for a possible spoiler.

Lesnar is “supposed to be” on the show, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update.

He won’t be wrestling, but he could be working with Lashley to advance their program. They have a win apiece, and Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.