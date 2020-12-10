Backstage News On Charlotte Flair Return Plans, Bianca Belair Talks 2021 Royal Rumble

– Plans are “locked in” for Charlotte Flair’s return to WWE television and Flair had insisted on plans being laid out prior to her comeback, according to ITRWrestling.com. Regarding the rumor that Flair would be possibly be paired up with Andrade on television, the site noted from sources that “while that idea may have been kicked around, an on-screen partnership between Charlotte and Andrade will not be happening and didn’t even get as far as being pitched to Flair.”

– In an interview with SI.com, Bianca Belair commented on the 2021 Royal Rumble:

“I’m really excited for 2021, and I’m calling it right now—it’s going to be a special year for Bianca Belair to stand out and shine, starting with the Royal Rumble. I didn’t find out I was going to be part of it last year until the night before, and I was still able to go out there and last over 30 minutes. It will be even better this year. Every time I step in the ring, my goal is to show everyone who I am and what I do. I want to win the Royal Rumble and use that as my path straight into WrestleMania.”